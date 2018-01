Дарья Домрачева заняла третье место в гонке преследования в Антхольце, уступив второе место из принципа fair play

Very fair gesture by @DaryaDomracheva, who stepped on Wierer's pole in the last turn and didn't attack on the last 50 meters as a result. #ANT18

