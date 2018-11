Secretary-General @antonioguterres condemns the killing of six Malawian & one Tanzanian peacekeepers of @MONUSCO in North Kivu. He calls on all armed groups to stop their destabilizing activities, which continue to add to the suffering of the population: https://t.co/Mbs9b5OSX9

— UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) 15 ноября 2018 г.