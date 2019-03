Доротея Вирер стала обладательницей Большого Хрустального глобуса

It was a tense battle during this final weekend but in the end @Fisiofficial 's Dorothea Wierer prevailed to become the first Italian to win the Overall World Cup Globe! Many congratulations! #HOL19







You can rewatch all races on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/mIMw4OsbL6

— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) 24 марта 2019 г.