На выборах президента Словакии впервые победила женщина

BREAKING NEWS: #Slovakia will have its first woman #president . #Zuzana #Čaputová leads with 58 perecent of the votes after half of electoral districts have been counted. Maroš Šefčovič comes 2nd with 41.9 percent (photo:TASR) pic.twitter.com/L2BXXHofUD

— Radio Slovakia Int. (@RSI_English) 30 марта 2019 г.