Истребители трех стран поднялись в воздух из-за российских ракетоносцев

Finnish Air Force F/A-18s on #QRA were scrambled on 15 July to identify Russian Tu-160, A-50 and Su-35 aircraft in international airspace above the Gulf of Finland and the northern part of the Baltic Sea. The airspace of Finland was not violated. #FINAF #readiness pic.twitter.com/uCt3GNO8YO

— Ilmavoimat (@FinnishAirForce) July 15, 2019