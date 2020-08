Американские полицейские убили темнокожего мужчину при задержании

#NEW : #Louisiana State Police confirm that the man involved in an officer-involved shooting on Friday has died. He has been identified as 31-year-old Trayford #Pellerin of Lafayette.







A witness posted this video via twitter. Warning, it is graphic.







pic.twitter.com/vTH6Lk9oXD

— Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) August 22, 2020